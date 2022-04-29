Letter: National Day of Prayer

Let us "exalt the Lord who has established us" and give thanks that our Founding Fathers had the wisdom to know they needed the Wisdom of God Almighty to establish an enduring nation. For over 240 years, God has blessed America with freedoms and opportunities envied by the world.

Thursday, May 5th, is the 71st annual National Day of Prayer, a special day enacted into law in 1952 by Congress and President Harry Truman. This is a perfect time for us as grateful citizens to gather together to praise the Lord and pray for our beloved Land.

Following are area locations where you can join with others in prayer on May 5th: 12:15-12:45 p.m. at Colona Memorial Park; Milan Municipal Building; or Moline City Hall, 2nd floor Council Chambers (elevator available). Noon to 1 p.m. at Bettendorf City Hall; Coal Valley Municipal Park; Davenport at 600 W. 4th St.; East Moline City Hall; or Rock Island at the Justice Building by the bronze statue.

Give thanks with a grateful heart for this great nation which the Lord has established!

Dori Duncan

East Moline

