Our national debt is now $31 trillion and growing. It represents a long-term threat to the nation’s financial health. It stems from a decades-long imbalance between spending and revenue. And it exists because it is part of the Republicans’ long-term plan to “starve the beast,” precipitate a financial crisis, and use that crisis to eliminate what remains of our tattered safety net.

Every year, the federal government loses over a trillion dollars to innumerable tax breaks, most of which benefit the very rich and huge multinational corporations. Every year, the federal government loses over a trillion dollars to tax evasion and tax fraud, the result of an understaffed and underfunded IRS.

According to Time magazine, over the past 45 years, the richest 1% have socked away more than $50 trillion, a pattern of income inequality facilitated by tax cuts forced through by Republicans.

According to the non-partisan Tax Foundation, the percentage of tax revenue provided by corporations has declined from a high of 40% in 1943 to a mere 6% in 2021.

We have also fought two wars that have cost us several trillion dollars, wars that were funded by borrowing. Taxes should have been raised on those who sacrificed the least – the morbidly rich and the corporations that grew fat during these conflicts.

To shrink the national debt, we need to restore a fair tax system that forces the very rich to pay their fair share.

Mike Diamond

Rock Island