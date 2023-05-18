North Carolina’s Democratic Governor, Roy Cooper, tragically vetoed legislation that would have banned nearly all abortions in his state after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt an override vote.

The legislation was the Republican response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The purpose of uncontrolled abortion is not to protect women’s reproductive health, it is permission to kill more and more unborn children.

Cooper, a strong supporter of (abortion rights), thwarted the measure that would have tightened current state law, which bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Hopefully, a successful override vote will occur next week.

Cooper spent this week talking about the bill and putting pressure on key Republican lawmakers who are ignorant of the rate of murder rampant abortion is causing.

On Saturday, Senate leader Phil Berger exposed Cooper of his feeding the public lies and bullying members of his party to block the legislation. “I look forward to promptly overriding his veto,” he said in a statement.

In our nation, we need to have new obstacles to women obtaining abortions — such as requiring multiple in-person visits, additional paperwork to prove a patient has given their informed consent to an abortion and increased regulation of clinics providing the procedure. This will rightfully shut down clinics that cannot afford major upgrades mandated by new licensing standards and make it safer for the innocent ones.

Jerry Willis

Moline