We all need to be aware of past genocides, to sleuth their origins, in order to prevent them in the future. Few know of the 1904-1908 genocide perpetrated by the Germans in their colony Southwest Africa (now Namibia). German troops slaughtered tens of thousands of Herero and Nama in the 20th century’s first genocide, precursor of the soon-to-follow Armenian genocide by the Turks and Belgium’s genocide of the Congolese. If the world had known about the genocide in Southwest Africa and acted to stem it, perhaps the genocides to follow, especially the WWII Holocaust, may have been averted.

A recent German movie, “Measures of Man,” a drama with a white actor as ethnologist and a Namibian actress playing opposite him, points up the origins and horrors of the slaughter of Herero and Nama. The purpose of the film is to inform Germans and the world about the first genocide of the 20th century.

The German government has agreed to pay $1.3 billion reparations over 30 years. This agreement fell through when many Namibians objected to the sum as inadequate. Current negotiations are stalled.

OPINION: We need to be aware of the genocide of 1904-1908 as a lesson of an early warning missed. If the world had acted then, we could have taken control of events rather than be controlled by them. We could have stopped the train of genocide that now hurtles forward to exterminate all mankind. We still can.

Gary Heath

Davenport