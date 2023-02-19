Citizens in the Bettendorf Community School District will be voting on general obligation bonds for the district on March 7. I fear this measure will be defeated because of the impact on homeowners’ property taxes.

I believe the tax problem lies not with school district but with the Iowa Legislature. Property taxes are affected by the property tax rollback provision in the Iowa Code. Homeowners cannot predict year to year what their property taxes will be because the percentage of the assessed property value that will be taxed changes regularly. This is an antiquated way to tax and should be replaced.

The percentage of the value of residential property taxed has fluctuated in the last 20 years from 47% to almost 60%. While business property taxes are quite a bit higher, property taxes for another class of residential housing are capped at 50% of assessed valuation. This special rate applies to cooperatives like The Villages on Crow Creek Road and Vintage Cooperative near Middle and Spruce Hills roads.

An appropriate approach to this problem is to elect people to the Iowa House and Senate who will address the property tax issue in a fair fashion. States like Michigan have already done this. There are other ways to fund public education besides property taxes and these should be considered also.

Starving the Bettendorf School District of needed resources is not the answer and not in homeowners’ long-term best interests.

Patricia Malinee

Bettendorf