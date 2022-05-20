 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Negativity around Alleman is undeserved

As an Alleman High School (AHS) alum, I was disheartened to see an opinion from the spouse of an AHS alum about the lack of financial transparency at AHS. Here’s another perspective. After recent changes, there was a palpable uptick of positivity and interest by alumni, parents, donors, etc. The Lazarus Fund Campaign will help with whatever is necessary for future generations at AHS. Who can fault that? Parishes and “feeder” schools provide annual reports to families with students. Financials for the Diocese were found after a brief internet search. I disagree with the word “exorbitant” to describe tuition. Paying for private education is decision families must prayerfully make. Annual tuition is reduced by $1,875 through donations from patrons, and proceeds from the “Heritage Ball” fundraiser, with results widely available. Tuition savings programs are widely promoted. I believe most families feel AHS is an excellent value for quality education and preparation for the student’s next chapter. Has the author asked to review AHS financials, or viewed the website (support) to read information about funds raised? Or serve on committees to create change or offer ideas? The AHS alum who spearheaded the Lazarus Fund should be applauded for caring enough about the “Little ‘Ole School” to offer this generous challenge. Don’t let one negative opinion prevent your gift. This third-generation Pioneer household has sent our donation to the Lazarus Fund. I hope my fellow AHS alumni will do the same.

Cathie Rochau

East Moline

