 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Neglect left fire station in shambles

Letters Logo

It amazes me that this historic Fire Station #5 is being left to deteriorate with no attempt to stop the water from causing irreparable to the interior of this piece of history. A gaping hole has been left repaired for years. Is this the responsibility of the City of Rock Island or the park department? A temporary repair is not going to break a budget, why let this building fall to ruins? There is a lot of history there, it’s a sad state of affairs that no one cares enough to preserve it. I remember the firefighters that worked there and kept it so nice. Does anybody care in this city anymore?

Robert Schroeder

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gas prices today

Letter: Gas prices today

In 1977 a sign on a building I read "The gas war is over, gas won." That was the year gas went over $1 per gallon at the pump. Since that time…

Letter: Biden has us on wrong track

Letter: Biden has us on wrong track

President Joe Biden can barely read a teleprompter and can’t put two coherent sentences together off script. Numerous times he has uttered pur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News