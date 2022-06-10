Letter: Neglect left fire station in shambles

It amazes me that this historic Fire Station #5 is being left to deteriorate with no attempt to stop the water from causing irreparable to the interior of this piece of history. A gaping hole has been left repaired for years. Is this the responsibility of the City of Rock Island or the park department? A temporary repair is not going to break a budget, why let this building fall to ruins? There is a lot of history there, it’s a sad state of affairs that no one cares enough to preserve it. I remember the firefighters that worked there and kept it so nice. Does anybody care in this city anymore?