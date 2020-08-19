Letter: Neighbors helped out with cleanup

The storm is over! The power and lights are still out! Time to get busy picking up the branches, leaves and etc.

When, out of the east comes a large SUV, pulls up to the curb and out jumps the Queen Bee. She runs around the front of the vehicle, but out of the side doors come a “Swarm” of smaller Bees. Five in all!

They all get busy picking up debris and putting it in lawn bags.

What is happening? Queen Bee says the she and The Swarm are going to help an “Old Couple” with their yard work.

Who asked for help? Not the wife and I. But, they went merrily along filling the lawn bags.

Queen Bee says she and her kids are learning a lesson with helping others.

We could not say enough for what The Swarm did for us and the lesson the Queen taught her Swarm.

This had to be the “Coolest Mom with the Coolest Kids” helping on one of the “warmest” days.

We want to say “thank you” to the Cooley Family living on 26th Avenue in Rock Island! Beautiful family!

Mary and Bill Ovens

Rock Island

