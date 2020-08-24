Letter: Neighbors helping neighbors

We really are blessed to live in this country!
First off, as many of you know we had a terrible storm last week. Some people really had a lot of damage to their homes.
We had a tree fall on the neighbor's car and I wasn't sure what to do about it. Then I heard a chainsaw in one of my neighbor's backyards.
This is a neighbor that I haven't talked to because there is a fence between our yards. His name is Mike and his neighbor Brent (who I also never met before) were cutting up a tree that fell in Mike's yard. I asked them if they could help me. They came over in no time and cut the tree into small enough pieces so we could move the truck. As soon as they got done, they were off helping someone else.
Another blessing was how people come from all over the country when disaster hits. We had electrical and tree companies from several different states here helping us.
One could see fleets of trucks in several parking lots.
This reminds me of one of the two greatest commandments Jesus gave; that was to love your neighbor as yourself. I personally witnessed that in my own neighborhood, and all these hard workers from around the country were a witness to others. With all the negative talk about country, I wanted to share a few of the many things that I am blessed to be a American!
Bernie Thiergart
Bettendorf
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!