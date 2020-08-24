Letter: Neighbors helping neighbors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We really are blessed to live in this country!

First off, as many of you know we had a terrible storm last week. Some people really had a lot of damage to their homes.

We had a tree fall on the neighbor's car and I wasn't sure what to do about it. Then I heard a chainsaw in one of my neighbor's backyards.

This is a neighbor that I haven't talked to because there is a fence between our yards. His name is Mike and his neighbor Brent (who I also never met before) were cutting up a tree that fell in Mike's yard. I asked them if they could help me. They came over in no time and cut the tree into small enough pieces so we could move the truck. As soon as they got done, they were off helping someone else.

Another blessing was how people come from all over the country when disaster hits. We had electrical and tree companies from several different states here helping us.

One could see fleets of trucks in several parking lots.