Letter: Neutralizing the threat

In 2020, the nation’s birthrate fell to its lowest level in 100 years. While the replacement rate is 2.1 infants per female over a reproductive lifetime, the current rate is 1.7 infants. The overall population is still growing since births still outpace deaths, but the growth rate is an anemic 0.5% per year. While this is good from the standpoint of resource pressure (land, water, food, energy), it means the population is aging.

An aging population is guaranteed to slow economic growth and strain our already overburdened entitlement systems, like Medicare and Social Security. We can look to Japan for a glimpse of our potential future. With an average age of 48, it is already groaning under the weight of its elderly population, and its historic enmity toward immigrants has left it with a shrinking workforce.

Fortunately, we can rejuvenate our population by admitting far more immigrants and refugees than we currently allow. Their youth, resilience, and willingness to take risks can revitalize dying small towns and depopulated urban landscapes, like Detroit.

Rather than being charity cases, many of them will start small businesses, set up small-scale farms and find employment in sectors that have difficulty attracting workers.