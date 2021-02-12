Letter: Never forget

We face a hard week, reliving the horrible day when a mob, instructed by a president, stormed the capitol. The mob broke down windows and doors.

They defecated in the halls. They urinated on the walls. They killed a police officer. They took down our flag. They terrified Congress and staff members.

They terrified the country.

We will watch most Republicans squirm as they hunt for excuses to vote the former president not guilty. But all the excuses in the world cannot change what we heard and saw. I was a witness. The world was a witness.

Like the holocaust, we must never forget.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

