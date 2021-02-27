Letter: Never forget

On behalf of the Jewish community of the Quad Cities, I would like to thank Mayor Mike Matson of Davenport, Mayor Robert Gallagher of Bettendorf, Mayor Stephanie Acri of Moline and Mayor Mike Thoms of Rock Island for joining more than 250 mayors throughout the United States who have signed onto a statement against antisemitism — which is defined as a hatred of Jews.

You can read the statement at https://mailchi.mp/usmayors/sign-on-statement-mayors-united-against-antisemitism?e=854a4f2880 and see the mayors who have signed on at https://www.ajc.org/mayors.

Prepared by the US Conference of Mayors in partnership with the American Jewish Committee (AJC), this statement acknowledges the significant increase in hate crimes. It says that "according to the FBI 2019 Hate Crime Statistics, American Jews — who make up less than 2% of the American population — were the victims of 60.2% of anti-religious hate crimes."

In addition, according to AJC’s landmark "State of Antisemitism in America 2020" report, nearly 46% of Americans are not familiar with the term antisemitism.

In these challenging times, we must never forget that an attack on the Jewish community often leads to attacks on other minority communities.