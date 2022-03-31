 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Never forget

Letters logo

We must always remember the events following Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss. President Trump and his Republican allies did everything possible (short of a military coup) to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign claimed (without evidence) the election had been stolen through fraud. Conservative media outlets provided thousands of hours of post-election disinformation about election fraud. Republican lawyers filed (and lost) 60 election lawsuits in seven states. Eighty-four Republican electors in seven states submitted phony elector documents to the National Archives.

Trump’s campaign organized a "Stop-the-Steal" rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, where Republican speakers incited the attendees to "fight like hell." Trump instructed the crowd to "walk down to the Capitol" where over 10,000 Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol for seven hours, resulting in 140 police officer injuries and five deaths. Eight Republican senators and 139 Republican House members voted not to certify the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Trump failed to stop the certification of Biden's election victory on Jan 6. House Democrats immediately impeached Trump for incitement of insurrection. A total of 197 House Republicans voted not to impeach Trump; 43 Republican senators voted to acquit Trump.

Americans witnessed a coordinated insurrection against our government by Trump and thousands of Republicans, elected and unelected. Republicans have been busy whitewashing their traitorous actions. We must never forget what they did. Please do not vote for Republicans who supported this insurrection. Support the prosecution and punishment of all perpetrators of this coup attempt.

Richard Patterson

Moline

