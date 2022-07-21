Letter:New bill would help lower drug prices

Democrats in the US Senate announced an agreement to take a first step toward negotiating the prices of prescription drugs for Medicare recipients. More than 80% of Americans support such a price negotiation, which has been persistently opposed by the pharmaceutical industry.

This new proposal would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to begin price negotiations on up to ten drugs to begin in 2025 and up to ten more by 2026. Although this is a modest first step, it would save millions of dollars for consumers and for the Medicare insurance system. Lobbyists for Big Pharma are already criticizing the plan.

Since Democrats, from previous experience, expect Republicans to unite in opposition to the bill, they have secured unanimous support from their Senators and hope to pass the measure through the “reconciliation” process. This would be a small but significant step toward the long-term goal of lowering the costs of many life-saving prescription drugs.

Experts believe that this bill will not only encourage innovation by drug companies, but also reduce prices. Please contact your Senators (Democrats and Republicans) and urge them to support this long overdue legislation.

Frank Samuelson

Moline

Health Care Reform Forum

Progressive Action for the Common Good