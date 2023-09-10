The Freedom of Information Act request of thousands of documents by the Quad-City Times reveals a tragic path of neglect and lack of oversight resulting in the partial collapse of the Davenport Hotel building.

The numbers 324 appear to have become a code for the Davenport Hotel at 324 Main. When Davenport Mayor Mike Matson was told in one communication there had been a building collapse, he responded “324???” and asked if the collapse involved “the red wall?”

Three died in the rubble of “the red wall.” Families and friends grieved. Others reacted with justifiable outrage in their collective voices.

National newscasts gave viewers an unfavorable impression of Davenport. I was recently asked if any more buildings had fallen down in Davenport.

Meanwhile, many facts of the building collapse were closely guarded, possibly to keep the public reaction muted. The facts of a train car derailment near the environmentally sensitive Nahant Marsh were also initially withheld from the public.

Davenport can and should be better. The tragic building collapse, which apparently came as no surprise, and the muted information about the collapse, is one reason I will be supporting Ken Croken for mayor.

Ken Croken will be a leader who believes in open government and citizen input. He will be an effective advocate for Davenport at all levels of government and will demonstrate a level of compassion to all that was missing in response to the building collapse.

I hope you join me in support of new leadership in Davenport.

Craig Cooper

Davenport