I’m just a taxpayer – a taxpayer who pays attention to what’s going on in the school district that my son will be attending a year from now.
And yet, according to leaders in Bettendorf, my opinion on the name of a $17 million taxpayer investment doesn’t count.
It took taxpayers and parents to propose and petition the district to consider the name change for the new elementary school. And now the district only wants the input of current parents.
I’m frustrated by this decision. When will this district recognize the importance of the community whose taxes fund them?
Nevertheless, the decision was made to replace one school and the other elementary was to remain open. When the decision was finally announced to close and consolidate, leadership should have proactively chosen to rename the new building. This would have unified these two communities. But instead a rift has been growing, tensions are high and there’s been no leadership towards unification.
The decision to choose a new name for the school building is grounded in unifying two schools under one identity and building a future for two groups of students, staff and families. It’s only when all sides choose to forego the past that they will be able to come to the middle and build a new future in a new school.
I can’t explain why district administrators don’t see the importance of this, but I’m hoping those who were invited to share their opinion see the value in a new identity for this school.
Joanna Doerder
Bettendorf