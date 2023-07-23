The new Iowa state slogan introduced by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week proves we really are living in a "1984" world.
The slogan, "Freedom to Flourish," means the extremists who run the GOP have the freedom to discriminate against gay people, the freedom to step between a woman or trans person and their doctor, the freedom to stop people from reading books fundamentalist Christians think are improper, and the freedom to stop teachers from educating students about slavery's horrible past. I would suggest a more accurate slogan for Iowa: "Freedom Malnourished."
Ken Gullette
Moline