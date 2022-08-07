Letter: New law will rescue semiconductors

Kudos to the legislators who put our country’s welfare before party by voting YES on the bipartisan Chips and Science Act (CHIPS). This $28 billion investment in our future will not only bolster our global leadership and alleviate supply chain issues, it will reverse our dependence on an unfriendly dictatorship for the semiconductors we depend on daily.

China invests heavily in efforts to achieve world technological supremacy. Only 12% of our microchip needs are produced domestically, and don’t include advanced semiconductors used in such things as health-care equipment, cars, and military systems. For example, one Javelin missile launching system contains over 250 microchips making our national security vulnerable. We ignore it at our peril.

CHIPS can also bring down inflation. The worldwide shortage of semiconductors hampers new production; hence, things cost more. An example, less new car production means a greater demand for used cars, so prices increase. It’s a supply and demand thing.

Democrats and Republicans negotiated long and hard to reach an equitable consensus. CHIPS allocations won’t raise taxes, cannot be used for dividends or stock buybacks, and mandate union labor for new construction.

As President Biden stated, “America invented the semiconductor. It’s time to bring it home.” I agree.

Julie Ann Neely

Delmar, Iowa