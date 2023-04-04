Transgender kids have been getting by with support from compassionate public school teachers, staff and students. But now biases and prejudices, expressed by those with political and Christian nationalists motivations, slammed against and severed relationships public schools had with the slim minority of children who identify as transgender.

Public schools should be a safe, nurturing and inclusive environment for all students. This law shatters fragile relationships children have with each other. Rather than transgender children blending in with the student body, they are isolated because of their sexuality. This results in a negative impact on transgender children’s mental health and physical safety. This causes an unhealthy school climate.

This bathroom law combined with private school vouchers, gutting child labor laws, extreme gun laws, limiting eligibility to SNAP, and etc., do not reflect the values Iowans have proudly proclaimed merely ten years ago. Our autocratic Republican leaders have taken the “Nice” out of ‘“Iowa Nice.”

Why has Iowa changed? Who’s to blame?

Ida Weibel

Long Grove