I am a lifelong resident of Bettendorf whose children attended Mark Twain Elementary in the 1980’s. I currently reside within the Mark Twain boundary. My neighborhood has elementary school-aged children and many empty nesters. I have recently read many opinion columns, editorials and reports in the Quad City Times and feel that our district of distinction is really suffering in the public eye of opinion.
We have a pretty unique opportunity to give a brand new building a brand new name. I wanted to take the opportunity to share with you my thoughts regarding the opportunity to include children and community in renaming the new elementary building.
1. It builds a feeling of inclusion for our elementary students that are moving.
2. It gives the community the opportunity to give input.
3. It builds a feeling of togetherness and can grow cohesion with the two elementary school communities.
4. It could be a great way to grow some faith within the board and bring some fun to this whole process.
5. In keeping with being a future-ready building for 21st Century skills, perhaps we could rename the building after men or women that propelled society toward greatness in science, engineering, or the arts.
These are just some of the reasons I believe renaming our new building should be a strong consideration for the board.
Victoria L. Davis
Bettendorf