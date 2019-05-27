Last month I took the opportunity to observe one of Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie’s town halls in Kewanee on the proposed fair tax. It opened with a presentation from Americans for Prosperity, whose representative claimed that they were a nonpartisan group. They were founded by the Koch brothers and refuse to reveal their dark money donors. Hardly nonpartisan.
McCombie then railed against a tax that she admitted that in its current form, as proposed, would only raise taxes on the wealthiest 3 percent of Illinoisans. By the way, this higher tax rate would impact around 90 families in Rock Island County and less than 20 in Whiteside County. The vast majority of residents affected by the tax reside in and around the city of Chicago that she so frequently attacks publicly, while being supported by those same Chicago billionaires and millionaires.
Her claim that the proposal would open the door for more taxation is laughable because the legislature will always have that right under current law. Only now everyone has to feel the pain if it happens, not just the wealthy.
This proposal brings the discussion to the voters of Illinois. Why are local Republicans trying to stop voters from deciding? Ask them that at one of their town halls. Just keep in mind that if you want to ask McCombie, you’ll most likely find her in another district.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline