Letter: News, not opinion

Just and fair newspapers print news. When they call it news, it is just the facts and all the facts they know, in a balanced and unbiased way. When they have opinion, they clearly label it opinion.

Wednesday's top story, "Iran strikes back", by the Associated Press is better than many you carry at keeping opinions out but not as good at telling the whole story. The first sentence, ".... killing a top Iranian general", although true, omits a critical piece of news and information. That piece of information is that President Obama's administration labeled the general as a terrorist. Also, the United Nations did so as well.

In fact a careful examination of the "news" article would leave you clueless as to the reasons why the United States targeted and killed Qassem Soleimani. However, there are plenty of comments as to why Iran is upset.

As many have said, if local papers fail, there will be less chance that local corruption will be rooted out. This will make all of us less secure. If local papers are to survive, I believe they must follow a higher calling than national news outlets that clearly have a left or a right bent. This means that news must be fair, unbiased, and the whole story.

Only by hearing both sides of a story can voters make informed decisions and keep our democracy working.