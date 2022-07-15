Letter: Newspaper, aldermen, mayor plotting against Wendt

I was left scratching my head on Wednesday morning when I read the front page article titled, "Video Portrays Alderman as Irate." In this article, it was reported that a business owner with no first-hand knowledge of the incident was interviewed and portrayed as an expert because he allegedly spoke with a Metronet employee who was allegedly involved. Does that really pass as responsible reporting? Having known Alderman Mike Wendt for several years and having had a front-row seat in watching how he puts the needs of the residents and business partners of Moline first, I can confirm that Wendt is most likely a victim of a transparent and poorly orchestrated smear campaign by the Dispatch/Argus and several current Moline alderman, including the mayor. This smear campaign looks a lot like a conspiracy to harm Wendt’s reputation and poison the public's perception of his service. Don't buy into what the paper is feeding you and be thankful that we have Wendt standing up for us.