Sunday, Feb 12, I was thrilled to get to attend the University of Iowa women’s basketball game in Iowa City. They exemplified great team play (giving the bench significant playing time) and execution, which resulted in a dominating win, 111-58, over Rutgers.

Their score was a school record, and I looked forward to the write-up in Monday’s Quad City Times. Imagine my surprise and immense disappointment when I had to get to page 5 of the sports section before finally seeing the story! Not surprisingly, the Super Bowl merited page one coverage, but the St Louis Cardinals got page 2 (in a story that had no particular urgency, talking about prospects for the team’s development this season), Super Bowl continuation was page 3, then coverage of men’s basketball dominated page 4: Northwestern/Purdue, Michigan St/Ohio St, and even New Mexico State canceling their season all beat out Iowa women.