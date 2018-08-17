As we near football season, it is time to reflect upon football players who decide to kneel during the anthem. I have heard many people get upset with this form of protest. Some think the players are disrespecting the flag and our troops. But why not listen to the message the players are trying to share with us instead?
Most who kneel are African American players. They have clearly told us that they are protesting violence against African Americans by the police and have no disrespect for our flag or troops. Unless you live under a rock, discrimination and violence against African Americans by law enforcement is an issue. Some people fail to understand what is happening on the streets in every city in America. From unprovoked traffic stops to shooting unarmed people, this is a huge issue. Most officers are great and would never make assumptions based upon race, but too many officers judge people on the color of their skin when assessing whether someone is a threat or not.
These players are protesting exactly like we hope people would protest — nonviolently and silently. Even though it’s silent, we need to listen. Let’s act so there is no need to protest anymore. It takes empathy, understanding and the admission that there is a problem that needs to be solved. Let’s come together and solve it.
Erinn Crane
Davenport