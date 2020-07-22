Letter: Nice people

My husband and I would like to thank the nice lady — and, I presume, her daughter who helped us through the self-checkout at Walmart recently. 

I explained to her I was watching, as I had never done this before. She said they would help.

They went way beyond help. They put our purchases on their credit card and wouldn't take my $20. We couldn't find them in the parking lot, so thanks again and God bless such nice people.

Miles and Delores Smith

Davenport

