Letter: Nice people

My husband and I would like to thank the nice lady — and, I presume, her daughter who helped us through the self-checkout at Walmart recently.
I explained to her I was watching, as I had never done this before. She said they would help.
They went way beyond help. They put our purchases on their credit card and wouldn't take my $20. We couldn't find them in the parking lot, so thanks again and God bless such nice people.
Miles and Delores Smith
Davenport
