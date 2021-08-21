Letter: Nice try

I loved the effort in the Sunday column by John Marx to invite American Olympic bronze medalist marathoner Molly Seidel to run the Quad Cities Marathon. I have run it three times, along with running it on several half marathons, and it is a terrific course in our great community so close to Molly's Wisconsin home.
I am a little late in writing this, as I just learned that Molly has committed to run the New York Marathon in November so she will not be able to run here. But maybe we can get her to visit anyway and reprise her scream and do photo ops, etc. ... I propose selfishly.
Andrew Moskowitz
Moline