Letter: Nicely done

On a recent Sunday, my wife and I decided to take our bikes and ride the pedestrian trail along the Illinois side of the river, something we had not yet done this year. I must say how impressed we were with the Ben Butterworth Parkway section of the trail in Moline.

Realizing this section of the trail is subject to damage as the result of spring flooding, we were pleased to see that the grass was growing well and was neatly mowed; the flower gardens were exceptionally nice looking. Much thanks to the city and especially the flower garden volunteers for their efforts in making this section of the trail a successful beautification project.