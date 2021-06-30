Letter: Nicely played

Before another week in the news cycle could pass on the majority decision of the U.S. Catholic bishops to move toward enforcing a ban on the reception of Holy Communion by President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians who publicly support positions in opposition to Catholic teaching, the media was already hard at work. They did not disappoint.

In a front page "below the banner" position on June 24, where it could not fail to grab the attention of the typical reader of your newspaper, there it was: "Report: Clergy abuse ‘overwhelming’".

No word about the 2007 study made by a leading insurer of churches and religious institutions which indicated that Catholic priests were no more likely than ministers of other faiths to sexually abuse children, nor that the rate of abuse (as evidenced in their data) for public school teachers and scouting leaders was twice that of priests and ministers. Twice!

Nothing.

No word that 96% of priests didn’t abuse. That doesn’t sell newspapers. That some of them did is enough to condemn them all. We’re talking about the Catholic Church here, after all. Come on, don’t you see what we’re trying to do here?

Instead, the same old story was trotted out, with new names (not previously sensationalized) swapped out for old.