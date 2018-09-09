“Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” This is the new slogan for Nike’s 30-year anniversary, and it is making former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, the face of the new advertisement.
Kaepernick sacrificed his NFL football career to stand up to police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. This advertisement has gained the attention of millions, including President Donald Trump. Trump tells CNN, “I think it is a terrible message and a message that should not be sent. There’s no reason for it.” Well, Mr. President, there is not a need for police brutality or racial injustice either, but it is still happening every day in our country, and even here in Iowa and Illinois.
On Jan. 19, dozens of black students were arrested and pepper-sprayed in Des Moines. In 2015, Iowa led the U.S. in unemployment rates of African Americans at 14.8 percent. The average black household in Illinois makes around $33,000 a year compared to white households making around $66,000 a year. Illinois and Iowa are in the top five states with the highest level of inequality between black and white residents. So, Mr. President, is there still no reason for a famous athlete and an international athletic brand to be advocating for all of the racial injustices in the United States?
Paige Madden
Davenport