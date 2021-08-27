 Skip to main content
Letter: No accountability
A general stands before reporters and claims he had no actionable intelligence that the Taliban were that close to taking Kabul. Has he ever watched the evening news? They were getting closer every day. He still has his job. The head of the intelligence agency still has his job.

Closer to home, Rock Island County loses a bunch of public money and it's the taxpayer who has to make up that loss. Attention, Rock Island County: Rita Crundwell needs a job. 

In Davenport, the person responsible for the downtown flooding still has her job.

Thankfully, some of these people are capable of being voted out. Let's get rid of these people that keep all the others in those jobs.

Steve Collier

Davenport

