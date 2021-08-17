 Skip to main content
Letter: No answers
Don Erbst, Sr. posed questions that "deserve answers" (letter to the editor, Aug. 12). One of his pressing issues he addressed in this quote: "Who gave the order for almost all our commercials to have Black people in them all at the same time?" That certainly is a grave concern for all us non-racists like you, sir. Thankfully, you had the courage to voice it publicly. Especially since you stated, "There's a silent movement for the silencing and cleansing of over 74 million Americans that voted for Trump."

In asking this, you showed absolutely no fear of being "silenced" or "cleansed."

Your state of mind is clearly subject to those informed folks at Fox News. Somehow, they always seem to strike a nerve in you and propel you to ask the hard questions.

You "deserve answers," as do those 74 million other Americans who voted for Donald Trump and are waiting to know. I'm afraid that I don't have the answers for you.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

 

 

