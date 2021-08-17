Letter: No answers

Don Erbst, Sr. posed questions that "deserve answers" (letter to the editor, Aug. 12). One of his pressing issues he addressed in this quote: "Who gave the order for almost all our commercials to have Black people in them all at the same time?" That certainly is a grave concern for all us non-racists like you, sir. Thankfully, you had the courage to voice it publicly. Especially since you stated, "There's a silent movement for the silencing and cleansing of over 74 million Americans that voted for Trump."