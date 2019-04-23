In response to the letter titled, "Voluntary euthanasia a human right. (April 20).
As a matter of public policy, assisted suicide should not be a legal right. These laws supposedly contain safeguards, but in actuality they are ripe for abuse, especially coercion by family members or insurance companies.
The strongest opposition to assisted suicide is from disability groups. Could it be that the disabled are worried insurance companies would rather pay for assisted suicide than their treatment and long-term care? Assisted suicide is also less expensive for insurance companies than long drawn-out care for sick people.
In Oregon, patients Barbara Wagner and Randy Stroup were told by their insurance companies that assisted suicide would be paid for, but not the chemotherapy they needed.
Do you have diabetes and will die within six months without your insulin? Well, according to assisted suicide laws, you are terminal. But are you terminal if you take your insulin and follow your doctor’s instructions? No.
Diabetes is just one of the many non-terminal conditions that will qualify you for assisted suicide.
Mental illness and depression are supposed to be disqualifiers for assisted suicide, but there is ample evidence in Oregon that these vulnerable people are being given prescriptions for assisted suicide, with no counseling.
Perhaps we should all read up on what’s happening in the Netherlands, where 25 percent of deaths are now induced, running the gamut from those who asked for it to those to those who are incapable of asking for it.
Lorrie Bowman
Bettendorf
President
Quad City Right to Life