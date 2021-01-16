Letter: No capitulation

Thirty years ago, political philosopher Judith Shklar warned, "Anyone who thinks fascism in one guise or another is dead and gone ought to think again." On Jan. 6, the world got to see homegrown American fascism engaging in an assault on democracy. Instead of brown shirts, we saw Trump merch, armed militia-types, and an assortment of malignant clowns.

The local contingent of the sedition brigade — with their "stop the steal" signs — did their part in attempting to undermine the legitimacy of a free and fair election on Jan. 6 outside Rock Island County's GOP headquarters. They are accomplices to the insurrectionists at the nation’s Capitol. And (Rock Island County GOP Chair) Drue Mielke is an enabler. His argument against impeachment is risible. To argue that we should appease the anger of Trump supporters is to capitulate to their anti-democratic, uncivil and irrational worldview.