Letter: No censorship

The history of banned books starts way back in 1637. Why are we still censoring what our schools read? As a mom and college student myself, I can confirm that by continuing to ban books we are censoring what we read, taking away past history, and taking away our kids' rights to read whatever they want.

Some would argue censorship isn't taking place. However, when people start taking books off shelves in schools and libraries because words, images, or ideas could make someone uncomfortable, it is censorship and that is unconstitutional.

As a mother, I personally want my kids to thrive. They should know as much about our history as possible, not have it swept under the rug as if it didn't happen. That is not what is being done, once a book is pulled, nothing is ever mentioned again about that book.

Our children should be able to pick up a book and not be worried that what they chose will get them in trouble. Why single out books that have been read for years? Even in college today we read "Fahrenheit 451", which is about a society not allowed to have books, and wouldn't you know it, that book has also been banned from schools!