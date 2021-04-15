 Skip to main content
Letter: No cheer
Letter: No cheer

American leaders tell China they are an evil government but will join them at their 2022 Olympics. Must be because authoritarian governments get along. China places its innocent citizens in concentration camps. America takes law- abiding citizens' guns and places their eccentric citizens in mental institutions. China beats up protesters that seek freedom, and America stops the innocent in their new SUV and escalates the situation with mace and bullets and insults. Until the world's professionals learn to be civil there will be no cheer.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

0
0
0
0
0

