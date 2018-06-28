The most emotional experience from my time in the Vietnam War was not when one of my men was killed. It was when I last visited an orphanage run by two Catholic nuns. After delivering donated supplies, Sgt. Major Pag and I spent some time with the mostly knee-high kids. When we got up to leave, we had to pry their fingers from our pants. They so wanted us to take them with us. As we were driving back to our isolated radio site, the tears started to flow. When I glanced over at the most battle-hardened soldier I have ever met, I saw that the front of his shirt was as wet as mine. When we spoke, we both asked the question that everyone of us today have to answer again because of our border policy: “What kind of people are we to condemn completely innocent little kids to a life of suffering?”
The Vietnamese have a word for these rejected children: "Bui-Doi," the dust of life. When I first saw the musical “Miss Saigon” in London years ago, I was then and still do now tear up listening to the song “Bui-Doi”. The Bui-Doi are not just in the orphanage in Vietnam, but are here today in the United States. The closing relevant lyrics are: “They are the living reminders of all the good we failed to do. That’s why we know... Deep in our hearts… That they are all our children, too.”
Paul Appell
Altona, Illinois