 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: No class

Letters to the editor

To the Central DeWitt Lady Sabers:

I must apologize for the Quad-City Times. The March 2 headline "Sabers again fall in state quarters" showed no class in their organization. For the last two years you have been one of the top eight basketball teams in the state of Iowa. How many other teams would love to be there?

Doesn’t the Times know you have been working for this 12 months a year since you were in grade school? Every one of you and your parents and grandparents will cut the front page article out of their sports section and see that the Times doesn’t have a heart and is only trying to sell negativity. You are a class act with a successful program, players that represent DeWitt well. I only wish the Times would make it right with the Sabers.

Scott Case

Eldridge

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two types

Letter: Two types

There are only two types of Dispatch-Argus readers. The first are those who miss Meg McLaughlin's sublime photos, and the others are sociopaths.

Letter: Going backward

Letter: Going backward

Thanks to Sarah Hayden for her article on the Rock Island County drop-off recycling centers. As a condo dweller, I relied on the drop-off cent…

Letter: Iowa's decline

Letter: Iowa's decline

Congratulations, Iowa! You have gone from one of the best states in the nation to one of the worst in education.

Letter: Trump's allegiance

Letter: Trump's allegiance

In the week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, almost every world leader, and almost every representative in our country, condemned Vl…

Letter: A looming mistake

Letter: A looming mistake

I read with interest your Sunday editorial, "Turning a blind eye." Your word of caution is well-placed. I was an employee of Eastman Kodak Com…

Letter: A dastardly deed

Letter: A dastardly deed

Please, please, please don't change 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic after 60-some years. Everyone is so used to the one-ways, there wil…

Letter: Courageous

Letter: Courageous

The Ukrainian people are so committed to living in a democracy that they are willing to die for it. They proved it when they ousted their form…

Letter: Fossil fuels made us great

Letter: Fossil fuels made us great

As a 74-year-old man, I’ve seen and heard many unbelievable things. The most amazing of these is that "liberals" have convinced a large sectio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News