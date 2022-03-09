Letter: No class

I must apologize for the Quad-City Times. The March 2 headline "Sabers again fall in state quarters" showed no class in their organization. For the last two years you have been one of the top eight basketball teams in the state of Iowa. How many other teams would love to be there?

Doesn’t the Times know you have been working for this 12 months a year since you were in grade school? Every one of you and your parents and grandparents will cut the front page article out of their sports section and see that the Times doesn’t have a heart and is only trying to sell negativity. You are a class act with a successful program, players that represent DeWitt well. I only wish the Times would make it right with the Sabers.