Letter: No clear-cut answer
Letter: No clear-cut answer

I have a response to Arthur Fanter's letter (April 23). In your letter you requested an explanation of the liberal political position, and I shall try to provide it. I’m not really a liberal, though. I'm more a liberal conservative.

You began with abortion and so will I. Perhaps I'll take up other topics next month.

In the struggle over abortion there is no clear-cut right and wrong but rather two rights: a healthy fetus has a right to be born, but a woman also has a right to decide what to do with her own body.

All the sacrifices are the woman’s. Not only must she endure the nine months of pregnancy, but she must also bear the child and it is usually she who must take care of the child afterward. My late wife explained it this way: "You are free to make your own decisions, but your freedom ends where mine begins." It’s a difficult problem, but there is middle ground if only both sides would look for it. Still, neither has the right to endanger the nation and planet where we all reside because of it.

Thus far we have been concerned with the fetus, but what about the child? Does not the child also need attention? Do single parents and poor parents not need assistance? Does the child not need to be educated? How can anyone devoted to children and Christianity vote for a man who delights in the torture of children and their parents?

Donald C. Hawley

Eldridge

