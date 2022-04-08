Letter: No clothes

Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by which no one was ever truly harmed. It is the person who continues in his self deception and ignorance who is harmed."

It's now obvious, the emperor has no clothes.

Here is an excerpt from an article by Robert Inkladesh: "We are heading for more war in Yemen, whilst holding up anti-war in Ukraine banners in the streets of Western nations. Apparently we do not understand the irony of chanting for NATO member states to take on Russia as an anti-war position and ignoring the fact that the world’s most intense war is being caused by NATO member nations."

Local representatives are banging the drums for more insanity in the Middle East.

As most Americans wave their flags and shout, "We're the greatest country in the world," most of them have no clue U.S. and UK bombs manufactured by Raytheon, Lockheed-Martin, and other U.S. defense contractors are used by Saudi Arabia to bomb innocent civilians in Yemen — and by Israelis to bomb innocent civilians in Palestine. Along with a host of other countries that need "freedom and democracy."

I can hear the catcalls now. "If you don't like it here, why don't you leave?" Here's why: Because, like the truth, I am right. I'm not going anywhere. If you don't believe in a person's right to speak or write freely, you leave.

Tom Keith

Moline

