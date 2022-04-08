 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: No clothes

Letters logo

Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by which no one was ever truly harmed. It is the person who continues in his self deception and ignorance who is harmed."

It's now obvious, the emperor has no clothes.

Here is an excerpt from an article by Robert Inkladesh: "We are heading for more war in Yemen, whilst holding up anti-war in Ukraine banners in the streets of Western nations. Apparently we do not understand the irony of chanting for NATO member states to take on Russia as an anti-war position and ignoring the fact that the world’s most intense war is being caused by NATO member nations."

Local representatives are banging the drums for more insanity in the Middle East.

As most Americans wave their flags and shout, "We're the greatest country in the world," most of them have no clue U.S. and UK bombs manufactured by Raytheon, Lockheed-Martin, and other U.S. defense contractors are used by Saudi Arabia to bomb innocent civilians in Yemen — and by Israelis to bomb innocent civilians in Palestine. Along with a host of other countries that need "freedom and democracy."

People are also reading…

I can hear the catcalls now. "If you don't like it here, why don't you leave?" Here's why: Because, like the truth, I am right. I'm not going anywhere. If you don't believe in a person's right to speak or write freely, you leave.

Tom Keith

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Left out

Letter: Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential wor…

Letter: Keep up the fight

Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government…

Letter: Why?

Letter: Why?

Republican leaders favor abolishing abortions. They also oppose birth control and the "morning after" pill taken by women. Since women cannot …

Letter: Immoral

Letter: Immoral

People everywhere in the world, and in the United States, are hungry. War is scarring humanity and the "beast of pandemic" is reinventing itse…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: A leader

Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pande…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: Choosing democracy

Letter: Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden's speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News