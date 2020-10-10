Letter: No coincidence

We have a program that started in 1964 that we misleadingly call the war on poverty. During the 20 years before the "war" was funded, our poverty rate had dropped from 32.1% to 14.7% . Since then, the poverty rate has remained virtually unchanged. But during this eternal program we have spent over $20 trillion on social welfare programs which incentivize poverty and single motherhood. This has an impact on communities, disproportionately, Black metro communities. In 1965, 21% of Black children were born out of wedlock. Today that figure is 77%. The significance of this: while 31% of Black families headed by single women live below the poverty line, only 7% of Black two-parent families live in poverty, a lower rate than white families.

Children of single Black mothers are more than twice as likely to be arrested for a juvenile crime and three times more likely to end up in jail by age 30. Most of Black poverty occurs in our major cities. Democrats who control these cities refuse to provide good schools. In Chicago and Washington, D.C., schools, the dropout rate is 40%. In some of Chicago's worst schools, only 5% of students could reach state requirements.

Republican efforts to authorize vouchers or charter schools always suffer defeat by Democrats who are beholden to teachers' unions. Joe Biden is consistent with that Democrat position.