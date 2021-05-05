Letter: No comparison

Don Wooten's synopsis on Easter (April 4), at first seemed to be quite complete. However, waiting for the punchline, it never came. Comparing Easter to Christmas for importance is as foolish as trying to compare the importance of the sunrise to the sunset. There could not be a sunset without having had a sunrise. That debate would last for days. The debate of what is more important, the birth or death and resurrection of Jesus, the Christ, is also futile.

Furthermore, the exact dates of the two events also serves no useful purpose. The establishment of the dates we use is a credit to the Christians of the times. Ignorance and evil must be combated in order for people to learn of the truth.

Jesus, the Son of God, was born of the virgin, Mary. He lived a sinless life. He taught us how to live our lives to the glory of God. His death on the cross and his resurrection was, is and always will be, the only payment for our sins. One day he will return for his own. That, as Paul Harvey would say, is the rest of the story. Yet, it is not only the rest of the story, it is the most important part of the story.

Therefore, salvation is found in scripture alone, by grace alone, through faith alone, because of Christ alone and for the glory of God alone. Remember this, at Christmas, at Easter and always.