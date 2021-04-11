 Skip to main content
Letter: No compassion
Riding on President Biden’s coattails, Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, a Republican who voted against the American Relief Plan, is making hay from a tour administering COVID-19 vaccine shots.

She even sent a letter to Biden offering "targeted, meaningful" coronavirus relief before voting to oppose the plan. If Democrats did not make this program possible, Miller-Meeks would not have access to the vaccine. She wouldn’t be vaccinating at Medicap Pharmacy in Newton without Biden’s commercial pharmacy distribution plan.

Her only aim is to get re-elected by demonstrating compassion she doesn’t possess, using funding she opposed, by trying to fool an already over-burdened electorate. That takes chutzpah!

Trish Nelson

Iowa City

