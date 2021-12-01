Letter: No confidence

A great man said, "Trust is bust, bust is hell, no trust, no bust, no hell."

President Biden and his administration has erased any trust in his presidential actions. Biden tendencies are to shade the truth as shown in his lost bid for the presidency during the early 1990s and current times. We are the puppets in this maddening administration of the far extreme left that wants the herd effect for all. His trips to Delaware have cost the taxpayers millions in his 10 months of office, not counting his 50 years in Congress. Fire his entire group, all are paybacks and none are competent in the offices they hold for the U.S. Replace all who have the experience in their fields and can understand a financial statement.

Open up the Keystone pipeline and become independent, build the wall, erase mandates, overhaul the IRS, discipline the Squad , too many to list. My trust for the Biden group on a scale of 1 to 10 (with 10 being highest) is, at best, a 3 and diminishing. Both parties need to remember they serve us and are paid by the U.S. taxpayers. Yet, they spend and give away our money like it grows on trees.

It will take a lot of intestinal fortitude for the Biden voters to admit the havoc, inflation, etc., to vote the candidate that has our best interests rather than their own. Vote your moral conscience as great Americans who love this country.