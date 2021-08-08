Letter: No confusion

Kim Reynolds stated in her recent press conference, that the CDC guidance is confusing and sending mixed messages. Governor Reynolds is an intelligent person, and she knows both of those statements are false. The CDC's mission is to protect the public health. They want to stop the transmission of Covid, stop the overwhelming of our hospitals, and stop deaths. To accomplish this they have stated for well over a year that all unvaccinated people need to wear masks, keep socially distant, and wash hands frequently and thoroughly. This is very clear.

When many of us were vaccinated, before the Delta variant appeared, we were told we could go without masks because we could not transmit sufficient levels of the original Covid to infect others. Now that the more virulent Delta is present and many unvaccinated people are going maskless, we vaccinated people can transmit the virus. So, we again are being asked to wear a mask.

This could not be clearer. To stop the virus, to get back to life without safety restrictions, the solution is simple: Get vaccinated.

No confusion. No mixed messages. A responsible governor should want to protect her citizens and encourage them to follow this safety guidance.

Betsy DeVilbiss

Davenport

