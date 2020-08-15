Letter: No discernible agenda

“As soon as liberty is complete it dies in anarchy.” (Will Durant, “Anarchy: A state of lawlessness and disorder.”)

Our adamant liberal/progressive friends have no discernible agenda. The implementation of their demands would seriously cripple our culture. Their proposal to spend many trillions of dollars on the Green New Deal, not funding the police, etc., would (if implemented) throw our society into chaos.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic, for example, brought out autocratic behavior on the part of some governors, mayors, and other officials. In some places, elected officials behaved more like Soviet commissars than public servants. Some of their decrees imposed onerous requirements on the public which had nothing to do with easing the crisis.

In addition, some of them believed themselves to be above compliance with their own rules, and they openly violated them.

Those of us who can (and do) think must see through these calumnies – which intend to throw us into chaos. Enemy nations, like Russia and China, do what they can to befuddle us. Liberal politicians, universities, and the mainstream media ally themselves with them. Open borders, not holding criminals accountable for their behavior, etc., militate toward anarchy, not peace, prosperity, and good order.