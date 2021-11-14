Letter: No doubt

The Nov. 5 letter to the editor called "Doubts" is so far from the truth that it cannot be corrected in a short letter.
First, Copernicus’ calculations showed that the Earth was a member of a group of planets that orbited around the sun. This system of orbital motions is called the solar system.
Second, most election officials understood that our international adversaries (Russians, Chinese, Iranians) sought to create doubt in our elections. Writing letters noting the security measures that were taken in response to possible threats from our adversaries can counter any real doubt in the election results.
Third, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton both conceded their defeats in presidential elections. For Gore, the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of the Florida Supreme Court stopped the vote count and doomed his election. Clinton simply ran a bad campaign. Donald Trump still has not conceded his defeat.
Fourth, Article 1, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution states that “Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections … of its own members." Despite having this power, the majority Democrats seated Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Fifth, the turnout in the 2020 election was largest in this nation’s history. This record turnout believed their votes were important and would be fairly counted.
Finally, every judicial hearing on election fraud dismissed these claims as without merit. How can any honest person believe the lies Donald Trump tells about the 2020 election?
Thomas Burns
Davenport