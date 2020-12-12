Letter: No doubt

The results of the presidential election show that Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote by a margin of 306-232 and the popular vote 81.2 million to 74.2 million These numbers would constitute a landslide victory for Biden.

And yet President Trump has so far refused to acknowledge defeat, despite multiple attempts to have the election results overturned. The courts have repeatedly rejected lawsuits filed by Republicans who claim the numbers are false and are the result of some sort of conspiracy perpetrated by the Democrats. The reason these suits are being thrown out of courts is simple: The Republicans have no evidence to support their case.

In spite of the overwhelming numbers against him, Trump continues to claim that he won the election. The man whose character and integrity have been brought into question during his four years in office is proving his critics right by his bizarre behavior since the election, displaying signs of what could only be described as delusion.

Yet, instead of telling Trump that he has lost and needs to concede in order to provide a smooth and peaceful transfer of power, Republicans continue to stand behind him, willing for some unknown reason to jeopardize their political careers by backing a lame duck president.