Letter: No early release

This is in response to the article regarding Rita Crundwell, the former Dixon comptroller, wanting to be released because of her health and COVID-19 (May 11).

She chose her prison term when she stole $54 million from the city that trusted her with their money so she could live this luxurious lifestyle with a nationally-known horse breeding operation. Well, many of us have health problems like hypertension and high cholesterol, and we're all dealing with the virus epidemic. She isn’t any different than all of us, except we didn’t steal $54 million dollars and end up in prison.

So, you deserve to be where you are and have no right to get out because of your health or any other excuse, so just suck it up, buttercup. You belong where you are. No early release is deserved.

Elenore Finch

Bettendorf

