Letter: No easy feat

Kudos to race director Michelle Juehring and the entire team that made the Bix 7 such a wonderful success this year. It was surely no easy feat to navigate the many difficult decisions in the midst of this pandemic, ensuring both a safe and fun experience for all.

Following the transition from previous director Ed Froehlich, one might expect a few hiccups or challenges. But it appears Michelle has navigated it all seamlessly, continuing a great tradition and bringing us back for the celebration of a fabulous, in-person Bix event this year. I’m grateful for Michelle’s leadership, the many sponsors and thousands of volunteers that made all of this possible. What a gift to the Quad Cities!

Katy Warren

Davenport

